Reward in case of juvenile shot to death at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair upped to $10,000

The reward in the death of a juvenile shot to death at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair has increased to a total of $10,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Saturday night at about 11:45 p.m. after a fight between two minors. Fair Manager Larry Burnett told 10 News there were about 10,000 to 15,000 people at the fair last night and this was the first fatal incident at the fair.

The victim’s identity is not being released due to the age of the victim.

The Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers has offered up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for this incident. On Wednesday, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair announced it is offering an additional $5,000 for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044. You can remain anonymous.