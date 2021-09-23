Virginia gas station accused of price gouging during Colonial Pipeline shutdown

FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Exxon Mobil is facing a major challenge from a group of investors in one of the biggest fights a corporate boardroom has faced over its stance on climate change, an issue of rising urgency among many shareholders. The investor group is pushing to replace four of the oil giants board members with executives who they say are better suited to make money and to lead the company through a transition to cleaner energy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Anyone who bought gas from one Richmond-area gas station in May could get their money back.

The RIR Mart Exxon in Henrico has been accused of price gouging during the Colonial Pipeline emergency, according to the office of Attorney General Mark Herring.

The gas station was allegedly charged for having unconscionable prices on gas when Virginia went into a State of Emergency in May 2021 when the Colonial Pipeline temporarily shut down. The pipeline supplies motor fuels and other petroleum-based productions to a large portion of the east coast.

Attorney General Herring’s complaint alleges that on May 9 and 10, the gas station was charging $3.49 per gallon for premium unleaded fuel and immediately after the declaration of the State of Emergency on May 11, the gas station raised its prices to $4.499 per gallon. Herring said this was a violation of Virginia’s price gouging law which is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

RIR Mart Exxon has agreed to not engage in further violations of these acts and will pay $2,500 in civil penalties and attorney’s fees and well as more than $300 in excess profits made from the sales on May 11.

Those who purchased gas from RIR Mart Exxon on May 11 can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.