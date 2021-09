Lynchburg Police Department launch a new website to engage with community

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department says a man is dead following a hit and run in Lynchburg.

Police tell 10 News it happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday on the 100 Block of Melinda Drive near Target.

They say the man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later died.

The Lynchburg Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

This is an ongoing investigation.