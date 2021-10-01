Opera Roanoke is back for its 46th season after 18-month hiatus

ROANOKE, Va. – This November, Opera Roanoke is performing the psychological opera-thriller, “Bluebeard’s Castle.”

The plot of the opera focuses on Duke Bluebeard and his new wife, Judith, as she realizes that her new home is not what she expected. Judith discovers seven locked doors that she demands Bluebeard open for her, even though he strongly discourages it. When the Duke finally grants her wishes, Judith realizes everything in Bluebeard Castle is not what it seems.

Two performances of the opera will take place on Nov. 5 and 7 at the Jefferson Center.

The single-act opera is just over an hour long making it the perfect experience for newcomers and long-time opera goers.

Tickets start at $20 with group discounts available. More information about tickets, COVID-19 protocols, and the performance can be found on the Opera Roanoke website.