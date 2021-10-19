Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. asked to take leave of absence following felony charges

Roanoke City Council voted to ask fellow Councilmember Robert Jeffrey Jr. to take a leave of absence following multiple felony charges.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council voted to ask fellow Councilmember Robert Jeffrey Jr. to take a leave of absence following multiple felony charges.

“My intent is to stay in office. My intent is to do what I was elected to do by this city and I will do that until my court date when I am vindicated of these charges,” said Jeffrey before the vote.

Jeffrey has been indicted on two counts of felony embezzlement and two counts of felony obtaining money by false pretense from the Economic Development Authority for the City of Roanoke.

The acts reportedly happened in 2020 and 2021.

The vote was unanimous with the exception of Jeffrey who excused himself from the vote.

Under Virginia law, at this point in the legal process, it would solely be by Jeffrey’s decision to step down or continue serving on council.

Jeffrey was elected to Roanoke City Council in November 2020 and began his term on Jan. 1, 2021.