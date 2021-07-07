What’s next for Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. after felony indictments?

ROANOKE, Va. – Will Roanoke soon have one fewer councilman? According to Roanoke City Attorney Tim Spencer, the answer is no.

On Tuesday, Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell announced an indictment against Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. on two charges of felony embezzlement.

Spencer told 10 News that Jeffrey has indicated to the city that he intends to continue to serve on the Roanoke City Council.

Under Virginia law, at this point in the legal process, the choice to continue serving or step down is solely Jeffrey’s to make.

He would only have to forfeit his seat if he is convicted and has exhausted all appeals, according to Spencer.

If Jeffrey is acquitted of the crimes against him, then he is able to serve his full four-year term and would be able to run for reelection, if he desired.

However, if he’s convicted and chooses to not appeal the decision, then Spencer explained that his appeals process would be exhausted and he would have to forfeit his seat.

Also, if convicted, unless his voting rights are restored by the governor, he would be unable to run for reelection due to his status as a convicted felon and would also be unable to vote.

Even if pardoned, Spencer said the only way Jeffrey would be able to run for office again is if his voting rights would be restored by the governor.

Jeffrey’s first court date is expected to be Aug. 2 in Roanoke City Circuit Court, which is when a trial date will be set.