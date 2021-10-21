Creating one-of-a kind Halloween costumes that help the community

Roanoke, Va – Halloween is almost here, and if you want to create a unique costume you can always check out your local Goodwill. Every year, people head on out to Goodwill to find the pieces they need to create their fun costumes for Halloween. They have items for a pirate, vampire, mummy and many more costume ideas.

This time of year is the busiest for Goodwill.

“We are seeing shoppers come in a lot. Especially on the weekend. It is a very busy time. We still have some great accessories left but we have definitely had a lot of people out shopping,” said Chelsea Moran, marketing and public relations manager for Goodwill Industries of the Valley.

When you shop at or donate to Goodwill, you are helping to fund job placement and training programs and other services for people in your community.

If you need inspiration for your DIY Halloween costume or decoration ideas, click here.