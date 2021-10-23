Catch the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

We'll take you through Martinsville for the Xfinity race happening next weekend.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – We are one week away from the big race in Martinsville–The Xfinity 500.

It’s great watching the race on TV, but nothing beats seeing it in person, and it’s going to be packed.

Speedway officials say ticket sales are higher than they were this time in 2019.

The speedway is debuting a new fan experience near the back straightaway. The “brake pad” opens just in time for the race.

“It gets you really close to the racing action,” said Martinsville Speedway President, Clay Campbell. “You can see we have barstools, drink rails, areas back here to sit and enjoy. You can either sit in the grandstand or come back here to enjoy, have your food and drink.”

You can watch the Xfinity 500 right here on WSLS.