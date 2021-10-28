One person hospitalized after bobcat attack in Grayson County

In this undated photo provided by the University of New Hampshire a young bobcat is seen in Lyndeborough, N.H.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A bobcat attacked two people, as well as animals on Wednesday in Grayson County, according to a Facebook post by the Mouth Rogers Health District.

The attacks happened in the Mouth of Wilson area of the county, on Fox Creek Road, according to the post.

WXII, the NBC-affiliate in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, talked with Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughn, who said the bobcat attacked two people, a dog and cattle.

Vaughan told them the attack happened at about 6:30 p.m. and that one of the two victims had to be flown to the hospital for treatment.

Ad

“Residents in the area were warned to be on the lookout for the bobcat and to shoot it if possible,” the sheriff said Thursday.