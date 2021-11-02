Police detail their next steps after another weekend of gun violence in Roanoke

There were three incidents of gun violence in Roanoke over the weekend.

There were three incidents of gun violence in Roanoke over the weekend.

ROANOKE, Va. – Crime concerns rise in Roanoke as police investigate three different shootings that span over only a matter of two days. Now, Roanoke’s chief of police said the department is working to combat gun violence.

Three people were injured this past weekend after three separate shootings took place in Roanoke. A suspect from one of the incidents was arrested while police are still searching for those responsible for the other two shootings.

“Our goal whether we find ourselves in a peak of violence or in a valley of violence, we try to prevent violence from happening,” said Chief Sam Roman with the Roanoke Police Department.

This weekend of gun violence is not the first in Roanoke, but Roman says his department is doing everything they can to combat this problem.

Ad

“My message would be to ensure that everyone is doing everything they possibly can. That includes mentorship. If we could reach just one person who is at risk who is thinking about doing something to be a part of the violent cycle, well, if a mentor could interrupt that cycle, that would be perfect,” said Roman.

He continues to emphasize the importance of community collaboration to curb gun violence.

“In instances of gun violence, the burden really falls on the community and I do see police as part of the community. So, we have to work together in trying to solve these incidents that occur and more importantly, prevent the next one from happening. And I think we do that best working together as a community: police, citizens and the judicial system,” he said.