State leaders across Virginia begin legislative transition process

On Thursday, top leaders across the Commonwealth began the transition of power from democrats to newly elected republicans.

RICHMOND, Va – A handshake rings in the beginning of a transition of power in Virginia.

Democratic Governor Ralph Northam welcomed Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to the executive mansion in Richmond.

“They took the time to come over here and gave us the opportunity to number one congratulate them on a successful campaign and welcome them to their new home,” Northam said.

Northam and the First Lady of Virginia welcomed Youngkin and his wife Suzanne for lunch.

Both politicians promising a smooth transition of power ahead of Inauguration Day.

“It’s important, we’ve got a lot of work to do day one’s going to come fast and on day one, we need to go to work and so I just so appreciate your willingness to be so, so helpful as we head towards this next stage in Virginia’s future,” Youngkin said.

Just across from the mansion, Youngkin’s running mate Attorney General Elect Jason Miyares held a briefing following his victory Wednesday.

Ad

Saying he wants to take up more conservative initiatives.

“I campaigned and went to the voters of Virginia asking them to hire me and one of that was wanted to get him shifted back into more public safety and law enforcement focus,” Miyares said.

Across the board, the state’s newly elected Republican leadership is eager to get to work on day one and hit the ground running come January.