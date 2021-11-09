Six Roanoke classrooms to receive donations for National Stem Day

ROANOKE, Va. – In honor of National STEM Day, some Roanoke teachers will receive a surprise donation from UScellular.

UScellular will provide a donation of $5,200 for six K-12 classroom projects in the Roanoke area that focuses on science, technology, engineering and math.

The company is funding every active STEM project on DonorsChoose in five cities across the country through a $25,000 donation. DonorsChoose is a nonprofit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors who want to support classroom projects.

With this funding, UScellular hopes to provide critical STEM tools and resources to K-12 students in its local communities.