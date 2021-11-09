Tractor-trailer crash causing lengthy backup on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. – If you can avoid Interstate-81 right now, we’d recommend it!
A tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 143, where 81 meets 581, is causing a 7-mile backup.
As of 5:05 p.m., both the northbound right lane and shoulder are closed.
ROANOKE, Va. – If you can avoid Interstate-81 right now, we’d recommend it!
A tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 143, where 81 meets 581, is causing a 7-mile backup.
As of 5:05 p.m., both the northbound right lane and shoulder are closed.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.