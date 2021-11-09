68º
Tractor-trailer crash causing lengthy backup on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County

Crash happened near Interstate 81 and 581 interchange

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Camera at mile marker 141.3 showing traffic along Interstate 81 North on Nov. 9, 2021. Screenshot taken at 5:12 p.m. (VDOT)

ROANOKE, Va. – If you can avoid Interstate-81 right now, we’d recommend it!

A tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 143, where 81 meets 581, is causing a 7-mile backup.

As of 5:05 p.m., both the northbound right lane and shoulder are closed.

