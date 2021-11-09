Woman charged in connection to Roanoke County prostitution ring involving 15-year-old girl

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A woman is facing charges after authorities say she ran a prostitution and drug ring out of motel rooms.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Mickey Jiminez used a website to find drug-addicted women to live in hotels off of Interstate 581.

Jiminez is accused of recruiting a 15-year-old girl to have sex with a man who helped manage the operation. In the documents, he says he didn’t know she was underage.

Court records show that the man is cooperating with authorities.

Authorities say the girl ran away from her foster home to live with friends at the motel.

She tells police in Jan. 2020 that she was forced to have sex with a man who paid her $100. Documents also state that although the girl initially agreed, she told police she later refused.

There was no indication if motel management knew of the offences.