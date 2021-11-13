‘It’s great to see them go home:’ Angels of Assisi hosts pet adoption event for PetSmart Charities Adoption Week

Angels of Assisi had an adoption event Saturday afternoon for PetSmart Charities Adoption Week.

Dogs and cats were available for adoption.

The animal shelter says it’s always great for the community to come out and meet potential new pets.

“It’s great to see them go home to amazing families and even just having people come out to meet them to maybe bring them home down the line. Just seeing that all we have and all the donations, especially with PetSmart, we really appreciate it.”

If you’re looking to adopt your new best friend, Angels of Assisi said it has plenty still back at the shelter.

A full list is available on the organization’s website.