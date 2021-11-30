Rescue Mission sees successful Drumstick Dash in 2021

Even with some last minute changes, Roanoke's Drumstick Dash was a hit.

ROANOKE, Va. – Even with some last-minute changes, the Rescue Mission’s Drumstick Dash was a huge success on Thanksgiving.

More than 7,000 runners and walkers came out to the Greenway to support the mission.

A few days before the event, the location was changed from downtown Roanoke to the Greenway due to police staffing shortages.

They’re still counting the final money total, but those at the Rescue Mission say they’ve already exceeded their goal of more than $7,000.

“We’re so thankful to everyone who participated because they know by participating they knew they were going to help folks eat at the mission,” said Kevin Berry, Rescue Mission’s community outreach manager.

You can still donate to the Rescue Mission here.