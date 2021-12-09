Pulaski County man who had an outstanding felony warrant arrested after assaulting officers

A man was taken into custody after the Pulaski Police Department said he assaulted two of its officers Wednesday evening.

At about 5:07 p.m., police responded to the area of 1st Street SE and South Washington Ave for a possible wanted subject. Officers made contact with a man who they say falsely identified himself.

When police attempted to detain him, the man tried to flee the scene, which led to an altercation between the man and the two officers. According to authorities, the man tried to remove one officer’s firearm during the altercation.

After a short chase, officers were able to take 28-year-old Christopher Adam Gillespie, of Draper, into custody. Police said Gillespie had an outstanding felony warrant.

Both the officers and Gillespie were taken to Lewis Gale Pulaski ER for minor injuries and were later released.

Gillespie was charged with the following:

Attempted assault to disarm an officer

Two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement

Obstruction of justice by force

Obstruction of justice

Resisting arrest

Falsely identify self to law enforcement

Possession of a concealed weapon

Possession of a schedule I/II drug

He was taken to the New River Regional Jail where he’s being held without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are being considered.