Wasena Holiday Market offers Roanoke a chance to shop local this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. – People in Roanoke were able to get some Christmas shopping done Thursday at the annual Wasena Holiday Market.

The market offered locally made items, like soaps, jewelry and paintings. There was also food and live music.

Thursday marked the fourth year that the event has been held. The event is hosted by Wasena Neighborhood Forum and Roanoke Mountain Adventures.

“It’s kind of grown year after year, and this year, you can see it’s really blossomed even more. So it’s just a chance to celebrate the neighborhood all come together,” said the owner of Roanoke Mountain Adventures, Jeff Todd.

Organizers encourage people to shop local this holiday season.