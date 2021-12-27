Pulaski County deputy arrested for DUI on Christmas Eve while on duty

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A Pulaski County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on the night of Christmas Eve for driving under the influence, according to authorities.

At about 7:13 p.m. on Friday, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office contacted Virginia State Police for concerns about an on-duty deputy. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a sheriff’s vehicle driving erratically.

A state trooper found the sheriff’s vehicle crash into a curb, sustaining minor damage in the 6100 block of Warren Newcomb Drive in Fairlawn.

The deputy driving the vehicle, 35-year-old Lemmie Sanders, was arrested by state police for one count of driving under the influence and was transported to the New River Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office told 10 News that state police were provided information about a Commonwealth’s Attorney outside of Pulaski County if they needed legal advice.

According to officials, the Circuit Court of Pulaski County will appoint another Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to handle the case.

Virginia State Police said the investigation is ongoing.