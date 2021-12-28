Eight-year-old girl dies after Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County, police say

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – An eight-year-old girl is dead after a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened around 6 p.m. on Route 29 just south of Route 617 when a 2012 Honda Odyssey minivan hit a deer. A tractor-trailer behind the minivan was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the minivan, according to State Police.

The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries along with the adult female passenger and three children, police said. A four-year-old boy, a six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl were also taken to a hospital for treatment, and authorities said the eight-year-old girl died at UVA Medical Center on Christmas Day.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer, which was filled with 42,000 pounds of paper, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

According to State Police, charges are pending but they did not release any further details on the specific charges.