COVINGTON, Va. – The City of Covington has declared a local state of emergency due to Sunday’s winter storm.

This comes after Virginia enacted a state of emergency on Friday, deploying National Guard troops in VDEM’s Region 6, which covers the surrounding areas.

City officials say this move will help with its winter storm response and cost reimbursements from its impacts.

