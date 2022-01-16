Person shot at Wytheville grocery store, weather grounds medical helicopter

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A person was shot at a Wytheville grocery store Saturday evening, according to police.

The Wytheville Police Department said on Facebook they were called to the Food City at 155 W. Lee Highway for a person with a gunshot wound.

First responders administered first aid to the victim.

Wytheville Fire and Rescue transported the person to a nearby trauma center due to the helicopter being grounded for weather conditions.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

No word on any suspects.