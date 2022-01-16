32º
Person shot at Wytheville grocery store, weather grounds medical helicopter

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Wytheville, Crime
Generic Wytheville Police Department SUV. Image taken July 31, 2021. (WSLS 10)

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A person was shot at a Wytheville grocery store Saturday evening, according to police.

The Wytheville Police Department said on Facebook they were called to the Food City at 155 W. Lee Highway for a person with a gunshot wound.

January 15th, 2022: Shortly after 6:00pm the Wytheville Police Department was dispatched to Food City, 155 West Lee...

Posted by Wytheville Police Department on Saturday, January 15, 2022

First responders administered first aid to the victim.

Wytheville Fire and Rescue transported the person to a nearby trauma center due to the helicopter being grounded for weather conditions.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

No word on any suspects.

McKinley Strother joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2020. He anchors 10 News at 6 and 11 on Saturdays and Sundays and you'll also catch him reporting during the week.

