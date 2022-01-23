Lynchburg residents may experience low water pressure as crews work to repair water main break

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A water main break has left some residents with low water pressure in Lynchburg.

As of 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Lynchburg Water Resources Crews are on the site of a water main break at the 2000 block of Mimosa Drive and Old Dominion Drive working to prepare it. Officials say residents in the area may experience low water pressure.

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving in this area. Officials did not say how long the repair is expected to take.

If you have any questions, please contact the Lynchburg Water Resources Crews at 434-455-4250.