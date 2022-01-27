Andy Parker announces congressional run for Virginia’s 5th District

ROANOKE, Va. – Andy Parker has thrown his hat into the ring and announced his bid for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It’s become clear over the last two years that southside Virginia lacks a common-sense voice in Washington,” Parker said. “Instead of causing problems, I will work hard to fix them.”

Parker’s daughter, Alison, was a journalist in the Roanoke market who was shot and killed on live television. In the wake of her death, Parker advocated for common-sense gun legislation. He also challenged Facebook and Youtube for their refusal to remove videos of Alison’s murder and testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, requesting changes to Section 230 that protects social media from legal action.

Andy Parker, father of WDBJ-TV reporter Alison Parker, speaks at a rally against gun violence, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Associated Press)

However, Parker said that his decision to run for office runs deeper than his advocacy of Alison. It’s also inspired by what he described as “terrible leadership in Washington to protect children all across central Virginia,” and the “inexcusable rhetoric and embarrassing behavior” from the current 5th District Congressman, Bob Good.

“Bob Good desecrates the Capitol every time he steps into it,” Parker said. “He’s one who has continually pushed the ‘Big Lie;’ he didn’t even have the decency to vote to honor the Capitol Police officers who bravely risked their lives to preserve our republic.”

Prior to his advocacy work, Parker was a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors from 2004 to 2008. Alison was murdered in the midst of his run for a second term, and he withdrew from the race shortly after.