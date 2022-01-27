Blacksburg man’s lottery scratcher ticket wins him $777,777

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Blackburg man certainly defied the odds with his scratcher win.

Glenn Miller went to the Duck In Deli on N Main Street in Blacksburg, bought a Mega 777s ticket and went back to his car to scratch it.

While in the parking lot, he learned he had won the grand prize of $777,777.

“I was in disbelief,” Miller told the Virginia Lottery. “I just drove off.”

The retiree said he plans to save his winnings.

Mega 777s costs $10 to play and features prizes ranging from $10 up to $777,777.

This is the first top prize claimed in this game, which means two more remain unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,836,000. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.45.