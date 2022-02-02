New medical marijuana dispensary opens its doors in Christiansburg

The New River Valley is getting a medical marijuana dispensary.

Rise Christiansburg on Roanoke Street held a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday afternoon.

It will offer drive-through and delivery services for a variety of cannabis products to people with a medical marijuana card.

We’re told it can help with chemotherapy, Parkinson’s and veterans with PTSD. A pharmacist will also be on-site to answer questions.

“Giving patients a good quality, safe experience with cannabis is paramount,” said Virginia Market Strategic Leader Shanna Berry. “We’re here to serve the community, being a steward of the community that’s kinda what sets us apart.

In Virginia, there are no qualifying conditions to become a patient.