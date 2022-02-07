Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Southwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say it happened at about 3:15 a.m., in the 600 block of Salem Avenue SW.

When officers arrived at the scene they didn’t find any victims or suspects; however, they were later notified that a man had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be a ‘non-life-threatening gunshot wound.’

The man told authorities he was injured in the shooting on Salem Avenue.

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation, according to officials.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.