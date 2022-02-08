University of Lynchburg art exhibit raises awareness about gun violence

The University of Lynchburg is using a new art exhibit to raise awareness to gun violence.

The 1,176 origami boxes represent the average number of men, women and children shot in Virginia within a six-month period.

It’s part of a nationwide display called “This Loss We Carry: Art Revealing the Gunfire Epidemic,” consisting of more than 200,000 hand-made boxes.

The project started after the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

University leaders say its timely following the recent shootings at Bridgewater College and near Virginia Tech’s campus.

“We are not making a political statement. Gun violence is beyond politics. It’s a social issue that we all need to confront,” said Barbara Rothermel, director of the Daura Museum of Art at the University of Lynchburg.

On exhibit is on display through March 10.