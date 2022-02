LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Shenandoah staple is making its way to Lynchburg.

Kline’s Dairy Bar is set to open a new location in Lynchburg just in time for summer 2022.

The old-fashioned brand’s origins are in Harrisonburg and now include locations in McGaheysville, Staunton and Waynesboro. Lynchburg will mark its sixth location.

Each location has its own special flavors that vary from week to week. Every location makes their ice cream fresh every morning.