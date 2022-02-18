Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission prepares to open grant applications

The Gun Violence Prevention Commission is accepting applications from area organizations for mini-grants starting next week.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Gun Violence Prevention Commission will be accepting applications from area organizations for mini-grants starting next week.

It’s the second round of the mini-grants program.

Last summer, the commission awarded $65,000 to 17 nonprofit organizations in the community. These mini-grants are focused on prevention, intervention and response initiatives to reduce gun violence.

“Any nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations. Our focus is youth and young adults but we’re also interested in how organizations can reach families. Just as much as our youth are impacted by gun violence, our families are as well,” said Joe Cobb, the chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

In addition to the mini-grant funds, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission is receiving applications for Violence Interruption Proposal grants which will be used over the next two years.

