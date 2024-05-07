No injuries reported after Cave Spring garage fire

Crews responded to a fire coming from the garage of a two-story home in Cave Spring. (Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department)

CAVE SPRING, Va. – The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department responded to a fire coming from the garage of a two-story home in Cave Spring.

Crews responded to the home at 6:04 p.m., at the 5700 block of Scenic Hills Drive, to battle the flames.

We’re told there were four people at home at the time of the fire, and all escaped safely.

The residents will not be displaced as fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading into the house.

According to officials, crews brought the fire under control in around 30 minutes, and used a nearby creek and swimming pool as water sources.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.