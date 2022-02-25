You can plan your wedding in just one day at the Roanoke Bridal Expo

There will be over 30 vendors there to assist you in everything you need for your special day

ROANOKE, Va. – Planning a wedding can be stressful, but the Roanoke Bridal Expo wants to help.

The Expo will be on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 12 to 4 p.m. at The Hotel Roanoke. There will be over 30 vendors there to assist you with everything you need for your special day. Some of the Vendors include Studio I Do, Takes the Cake!, Pumpernickel Pickle Catering, Ashley Grace Bridal, Hotel Roanoke and many more.

Vendors will be there to showcase what they can offer you for your wedding. They are also able to set up appointments on the spot to further help you plan your wedding.

“I really hope the brides will get a full view of everything that is it is going to take to plan their wedding. It will be overwhelming, as planning a wedding can be, but we try to simplify that process by bringing vendors all into one place where a bride may not feel so totally overwhelmed of having to research vendor after vendor. She can meet with them here and decide if she likes them or not and book them for a wedding,” said Kim Jennings, the owner of the Roanoke Bridal Expo.

Registered brides are admitted for free and guests are $10.