Clifton Forge needs your input on a proposed all-abilities, sensory experience park

The town of Clifton Forge needs your input on a proposed park that would bring an inclusive play experience to area children.

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – The town of Clifton Forge needs your input on a proposed park that would bring an inclusive play experience to area children.

The Parks and Trails Committee is leading the effort.

This park experience would make outdoor playing accessible for all kids no matter their physical or sensory disabilities.

“The closest park that’s like this is in Daleville and that’s quite a haul for people in our area. We are hoping it will be a draw for people out of the area to see how beautiful Clifton Forge is as well,” said Courtney Howard, a member of the committee. “So, it shouldn’t just serve Clifton Forge residents. It should be for a nice radius around us as well.”

Click here to complete the survey, which will be open through the end of March.