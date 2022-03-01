Police searching for Lynchburg man wanted for indecent exposure

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man wanted for indecent exposure.

Police said Eric Lee Brown, a 36-year-old man from Lynchburg, exposed his genitals in public to women on three separate occasions in February.

The police department currently has three indecent exposure warrants for Brown based on the following incidents:

Feb. 3 at Wells Management on Murrell Road

Feb. 7 at K9 Cloud Nine on Memorial Avenue

Feb. 27 at the U-Haul on Timberlake Road

Authorities said Brown left all three locations before police arrived.

Brown may be driving a gray 2016 Volkswagen SUV with Virginia tag USY-7589.

If you see Brown or the vehicle, police ask that you call 911.

Anyone with information on incidents similar to the ones listed above is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Ad

The investigation is ongoing.