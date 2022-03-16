Fellow servicemen remember fallen Covington police officer

The tributes continue for the Covington police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

COVINGTON, Va. – Tributes continue to pour in for the Covington police officer who was killed Monday night in a shooting at the town’s Farm & Fuel gas station.

For more than a decade, 35-year-old Caleb Ogilvie woke up each morning and put his life on the line for something bigger than himself. To those he served alongside, he’s the true definition of a hero.

As a father and husband, he protected his family; as an EMT in the Roanoke area, he protected his community; and as an active duty marine, he protected his country.

“I really wish more of the world was like that. To see someone like him go out there without a second thought, to want to do this and love to do this, it’s inspiring,” friend Trey Ward said. “He made a lot of us want to be better because of it.”

After serving four years active duty in the Marines, Ogilvie came to Bravo Company 4th Combat Engineer Battalion in Roanoke where he met Ward.

One thing the Bravo boys all seemed to agree on is that there’s no one like Ogilvie. They said Ogilvie’s kindness made him a great friend, and that his positivity made him an even better leader.

“You could be having the worst day in the world, and he could be having an even worse day,” Ward said. “It wasn’t anything to him to come up to you, sit you down and figure out what’s going on and see what he could do to try to make it better.”

Ward said Ogilvie was there the day his first child was born and that he’d never forget that. He said there is no doubt Ogilvie made that kind of an impact on others during his time as an EMT and as an officer with the Covington Police Department.

“He touched a lot of us in a lot of different ways, in our hearts, in our lives,” he said. “It’s hard to believe he’s not here anymore.”

Rather than mourn the man who gave his life, Ward said he’s thankful someone like Ogilvie lived.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at noon in the Convocation Center of Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge.