Alleghany County, Covington schools to observe ‘Blue and Black Day’ in honor of fallen officer

Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie. He was killed on duty on March 14, 2022.

COVINGTON, Va. – Alleghany County and Covington City schools are coming together to honor a fallen officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.

On Monday, shortly before 5 p.m., Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic shooting incident at Covington Farm & Fuel.

Covington Police Chief Christopher Smith said Ogilvie is the first Covington police officer to die in the line of duty.

Before becoming a police officer, Ogilvie served his country for four years as a Marine, and from 2011 to 2016, he was an EMT volunteer in Roanoke County at the Mason Cove Volunteer Rescue Squad.

In commemoration of Ogilvie, schools in the Alleghany Highlands will be observing ‘Blue and Black Day’ on Friday, March 18. ‘Blue and Black Day’ will also be a way to show support for law enforcement officers and first responders.

On this day, students, faculty and staff at Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools, Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, Rivermont School-Alleghany Highlands and the Shenandoah Autism Center will wear black and blue.

Although DSLCC students are currently on spring break, its employees will participate.

“We are so appreciative of all our local law enforcement agencies and the many services they provide to us as citizens and as a school family. We extend our most sincere condolences to Officer Ogilvie’s family, friends, and colleagues,” said Covington City Public Schools Superintendent Melinda Snead-Johnson and Alleghany County Public Schools Superintendent Kim Halterman in a joint statement.

Ogilvie leaves behind a wife and two daughters, according to a GoFundMe page posted to help the family pay for funeral costs and other expenses. Individuals can also make monetary donations here.

A funeral service will be held for Ogilvie at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College’s Convocation Center Saturday at noon.