Funeral service announced for 64-year-old man killed in Covington shooting

64-year-old Randall Lee Paxton, of Covington, was one of three people killed in the “domestic shooting” incident at Covington Farm & Fuel on Monday.

COVINGTON, Va. – A 64-year-old man who was shot and killed in Covington this week will be laid to rest on Saturday, according to his obituary.

The service will be held on Saturday, March 19, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Arritt Funeral Home with Rev. David Brown officiating.

Interment will follow at Lone Star Cemetary.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time on Saturday.

At this time, Covington Farm & Fuel is collecting money for Paxton’s widow, Jill. While she was inside the store at the time of the shooting, authorities say she was not hurt.

If you are wanting to donate to Randy Paxton’s wife, please give your donations to the cashier and your name. We will put your donations somewhere safe until taken to his wife. Thank you. Posted by Covington Farm & Fuel, LLC on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been created in an effort to support Jill.