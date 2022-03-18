$10K worth of tools stolen from construction site in Bedford County

Surveillance footage captured a man and woman at the scene between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. and authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the two individuals to speak up.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects after thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a construction site.

On March 17, authorities received the larceny report from H.L. Plumbing, who is working on the new sub-division across from Jefferson Forest High School. Officers were told that overnight, suspects broke into one of the plumbing vans and stole about $10,000 worth of Milwaukee power tools.

Surveillance footage captured a man and woman at the scene between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. and authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the two individuals to speak up.

The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information contact Investigator Burnette at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.