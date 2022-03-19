‘I’ll never stop wishing our time wasn’t cut short’: Fallen Covington police officer laid to rest

Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie. He was killed on duty on March 14, 2022.

COVINGTON, Va. – While many came together on Saturday to grieve the loss of fallen Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, his funeral service was also a moment to highlight the legacy that he leaves behind.

35-year-old Ogilvie was killed in the line of duty Monday afternoon while responding to a domestic disturbance at Covington Farm & Fuel. On Saturday, he was laid to rest.

Loved ones, law enforcement and people across Virginia came to Dabney S. Lancaster Community College to mourn and honor Ogilvie, just days after he paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect his community.

It was an emotional outpouring of love and support for a man who dedicated his life to serving others.

Ad

“Officer Caleb Ogilvie’s watch ended here on Earth on March 14, 2022. God bless you, Caleb, may you rest in peace,” said Covington Police Chief Chris Smith.

With heavy hearts, people gathered to share, console and celebrate a hero’s service.

“Today, we say goodbye but we will never forget Caleb’s sacrifice. We will honor Caleb by carrying his legacy from this moment forward,” Smith said.

Before Ogilvie put on the blue for the Covington Police Department, he served as a U.S. Marine for four years. He was also a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Roanoke County at the Mason Cove Volunteer Rescue Squad from 2011 to 2016.

Ogilvie leaves behind a wife and four daughters.

“I’ll never stop wishing our time wasn’t cut short, because seven years is never enough. Don’t waste a single moment of life. Thank a service member or an officer. Be kind to your neighbor and love one another because we never know when our last impression is going to be made on the world,” said Natasha, his wife.

Ad

If you would like to donate to help support the family, click here.