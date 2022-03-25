Spring Home Show returns to the Salem Civic Center for its 50th anniversary

If you are looking to change up your home or just add some small improvements, the Spring Home Show at the Salem Civic Center has you covered.

SALEM, Va – If you are looking to change up your home or just add some small improvements, the Spring Home Show at the Salem Civic Center has you covered.

This is the 50th anniversary of the show and the doors will open on Friday at 1:30 p.m. The Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association will mark the grand opening with a board-cutting ceremony.

This year’s theme for the show is “It’s all about living.” This is the first show back since the pandemic and there will be more than 50 vendors. Some of the vendors featured include Bath Planet, Woods Family Heating & Air Conditioning, Southwest Sunroom & Window Co. and Metwood Building Solutions.

Ad

“This year’s show is basically we are thanking the community for supporting us for 50 years, from the vendors to the community coming in and supporting our exhibitors,” said Executive Officer of the Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association, Amy Lowman.

In honor of the show’s 50th anniversary, there will be giveaways occurring every 50 minutes of the show. All proceeds for tickets purchased during the show will go toward a scholarship fund with the Build Smart Institute.

“Anything that you need for your house—interior, exterior—we’ve got it all. So, a great opportunity to make one trip to spend an hour here and you get a chance to talk to a bunch of experts. Plus we’ve got great giveaways during the weekend so it should be a lot of fun,” said Outside Sales Rep for Ferguson Enterprises, John Hopkins.

All weekend, there will also be a silent auction. The items available for bidding will be on display at the show.

Ad

Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection will also be attending the Home Show. They will be hosting pet adoption events all weekend.

The Spring Home show will be open on Friday from 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon till 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5 at the door.