39º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

23-year-old dies in Bedford County crash, police say

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Bedford County, Traffic
WSLS (WSLS)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 23-year-old man is dead after a crash in Bedford County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on Sunday just before 3 a.m. on Big Island Highway near Charlemont Drive.

A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was going south on Big Island Highway when it ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned, according to police.

State Police identified the driver as Nicholas Murry, 23, of Bedford. Murry was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

email