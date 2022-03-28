23-year-old dies in Bedford County crash, police say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 23-year-old man is dead after a crash in Bedford County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on Sunday just before 3 a.m. on Big Island Highway near Charlemont Drive.

A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was going south on Big Island Highway when it ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned, according to police.

State Police identified the driver as Nicholas Murry, 23, of Bedford. Murry was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.