Bedford Regional Water Authority provides update after hazmat incident at wastewater treatment plant

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Leaders say the Bedford County Wastewater Treatment Plant returned to its regular operations, following last week’s hazmat incident.

Megan Pittman, director of administration for the Bedford Regional Water Authority, says crews were at the facility Friday night troubleshooting and cleaning the chemicals – after 16 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Pittman says about 50 gallons of sodium bisulfite and sodium hypochlorite accidentally mixed together, creating a chlorine gas.

“Because there were two chemicals scheduled for delivery, the first chemical that was being delivered was thought to be the hypochlorite. However, it was not, so the hypochlorite and the sulfite ended up getting mixed into a tank,” said Pittman.

Extra protocols are being put in place at the facility, including more locks and labels on the tanks and better checklists for both employees and delivery drivers.