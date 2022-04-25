Bedford display raises awareness about opioid crisis

Thousands of crosses are on display in Bedford to raise awareness for opioid and drug addictions.

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford church put thousands of crosses on display Monday to raise awareness about the dangers of opioids and overall drug addiction.

St. John’s Episcopal Church partnered with the McShin Foundation for the mobile memorial called “The White Marker Project.”

The crosses represent Virginians who have died from a drug overdose.

Church leaders say this is not only to remember those who have died but also to address the stigma of addiction.

“We’re trying to respond in a way that helps people mourn their loss, we want to advise the living of the dangers of opioids, and we want to be good partners in recovery,” said Tim Brooke.

They hosted an event Monday evening, with law enforcement and health experts, to discuss the scope of opioid addiction in the area.