Greensboro man charged with first-degree murder after missing man’s body found in Henry County

GREENSBORO, NC – A Greensboro man is now behind bars after investigators found a missing man’s body in Henry County in mid-April, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

John Richardson, 53, of Greensboro, was charged on Friday, April 22, with the following:

First Degree Murder

Concealment of Death

Dismember/Destroy Human Remains

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of Firearm by Felon

This comes after 38-year-old James Devon Goolsby was reported missing to the Greensboro Police Department on March 28.

Then on April 14, investigators and deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office found the victim’s remains in Henry County.

Richardson, who was later named as a suspect in the investigation, is now being held at the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Richardson is also being charged with first-degree murder involving victims, Mark Anthony Gilbert, Jr. on April 19 and Michael A. Hemphill on April 13.