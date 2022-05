ROANOKE, Va. – Blues Traveler has postponed their Thursday night show due to illness.

Dr. Pepper Park made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

Unfortunately, due to illness, tomorrow night’s show, Blues Traveler at Dr Pepper Park, is postponed, and will be... Posted by Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

If you already have a ticket, hold on to it and it will be honored at the rescheduled show.

Refunds will also be available once a new date is confirmed.