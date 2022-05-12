New trial date set for Elliston man charged in connection to U.S. Capitol riots

The trial against a Montgomery County man charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots won’t start until November.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The trial against a Montgomery County man charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots won’t start until November.

Jeremy Groseclose was scheduled for trial in August, but judges and lawyers agreed on a new date, Nov. 14.

The trial is expected to go through Thanksgiving.

Last February, Groseclose was initially arrested at his home in eastern Montgomery County on four federal charges, including obstruction of law enforcement, obstruction of Congress, knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry on Capitol grounds. Authorities say someone in the community turned him in.

However, in April 2021, a grand jury indicted Groseclose on six charges:

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

10 News has followed this story since it began. Here’s a look at all we’ve published, from newest to oldest: