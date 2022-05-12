66º

New trial date set for Elliston man charged in connection to U.S. Capitol riots

The trial date was originally scheduled for August

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The trial against a Montgomery County man charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots won’t start until November.

Jeremy Groseclose was scheduled for trial in August, but judges and lawyers agreed on a new date, Nov. 14.

The trial is expected to go through Thanksgiving.

Last February, Groseclose was initially arrested at his home in eastern Montgomery County on four federal charges, including obstruction of law enforcement, obstruction of Congress, knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry on Capitol grounds. Authorities say someone in the community turned him in.

However, in April 2021, a grand jury indicted Groseclose on six charges:

  • Civil disorder
  • Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting
  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
  • Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

