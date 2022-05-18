Pittsylvania County residents will vote on 1% sales tax increase again this November

Pittsylvania County residents will once again be asked if they want a sales tax increase to support the county’s public schools.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Pittsylvania County residents will once again be asked if they want a sales tax increase to support the county’s public schools.

During Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the group, Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future, explained the 1% sales tax referendum.

They say it would increase the sales tax by one penny, which would generate $3.8 million each year for the next 19 years.

The money would then be used to help upgrade and repair school infrastructure.

“Ten elementary schools will be focused on safety and getting rid of those trailers by building new classrooms,” said Chairwoman of Pittslvanians for a Brighter Future, Martha Walker.

This is the same question that was asked during the 2021 November election that failed by just 23 votes.

Ad

The question will be on ballots this November.