Driver flees scene of tractor-tractor crash that closed I-81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

Authorities have released more information on the crash that shut down parts of I-81 in Roanoke County on Tuesday morning.

The man driving the tractor-trailer that was reportedly hanging off the I-581 bridge ran away from the scene. Authorities said they found him not far from the crash and he is currently being questioned by troopers.

Police said the accident happened around 5:20 a.m. when the tractor-trailer hit the bridge on I-81 as it crossed the I-581 bridge.

There are no injuries, but police said several cars are disabled as a result of the crash.

UPDATE

Southbound lanes on I-81 are now back open as first responders continue to work a crash in Roanoke County.

As of 6:40 a.m., northbound lanes remain closed, according to Virginia State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer crash has closed all I-81 North lanes in Roanoke County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 143.

Roanoke County first responders and Virginia State Police are on the scene.

