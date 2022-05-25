Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Texas elementary school shooting that killed 21

Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022.

After the tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 21 people, lawmakers and leaders across the country and reacting to the news.

The Robb Elementary School shooting, which happened in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of 18 children and three adults. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by authorities.

The event is a reminder of the ongoing guns in schools crisis the nation is seeing, and some local and state politicians noted that in their statements.

Sen. Tim Kaine

We have a deep sickness in this country. We cannot accept it as normal. I’m not going to stop pushing for legislation to make our communities safer. https://t.co/4Y6kavXj6d — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 24, 2022

Sen. Mark Warner

My heart is with all those affected by the shooting in Uvalde. There are no words to express the magnitude of this tragedy. Gun violence is taking far too many lives. Congress must act. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 24, 2022

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Suzanne and I are devastated at the incomprehensible and tragic news out of Texas. We are praying for the community of Uvalde and the families who lost their children and loved ones to this senseless attack. https://t.co/X78L4NvAA1 — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) May 25, 2022

Attorney General Jason Miyares

Absolute unspeakable tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. This was the face of evil.



Please join Page and I in praying for the innocent lives lost, children, families, faculty and staff. — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) May 24, 2022

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears

An ill-wind is blowing through our land; a wretched evil that destroys. Terry and I are praying for the parents, siblings, family members, and friends of Robb Elementary School who are now experiencing the deepest of pains. It is a season we wish on no one. 🙏 — Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) May 24, 2022

Rep. Sam Rasoul

10 years ago Sandy Hook shocked us.

Nothing changed.



History will look back on a nation that sat on its hands while 100+ people died every day from gun violence. ENOUGH. https://t.co/It3H0ZeEby — Sam Rasoul (@Sam_Rasoul) May 24, 2022

