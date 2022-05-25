Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Texas elementary school shooting that killed 21

After the tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 21 people, lawmakers and leaders across the country and reacting to the news.
The Robb Elementary School shooting, which happened in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of 18 children and three adults. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by authorities.
The event is a reminder of the ongoing guns in schools crisis the nation is seeing, and some local and state politicians noted that in their statements.
Sen. Tim Kaine
We have a deep sickness in this country. We cannot accept it as normal. I’m not going to stop pushing for legislation to make our communities safer. https://t.co/4Y6kavXj6d— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 24, 2022
Sen. Mark Warner
My heart is with all those affected by the shooting in Uvalde. There are no words to express the magnitude of this tragedy. Gun violence is taking far too many lives. Congress must act.— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 24, 2022
Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Suzanne and I are devastated at the incomprehensible and tragic news out of Texas. We are praying for the community of Uvalde and the families who lost their children and loved ones to this senseless attack. https://t.co/X78L4NvAA1— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) May 25, 2022
Attorney General Jason Miyares
Absolute unspeakable tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. This was the face of evil.— Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) May 24, 2022
Please join Page and I in praying for the innocent lives lost, children, families, faculty and staff.
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears
An ill-wind is blowing through our land; a wretched evil that destroys. Terry and I are praying for the parents, siblings, family members, and friends of Robb Elementary School who are now experiencing the deepest of pains. It is a season we wish on no one. 🙏— Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) May 24, 2022
Rep. Sam Rasoul
10 years ago Sandy Hook shocked us.— Sam Rasoul (@Sam_Rasoul) May 24, 2022
Nothing changed.
History will look back on a nation that sat on its hands while 100+ people died every day from gun violence. ENOUGH. https://t.co/It3H0ZeEby
You can find all of our coverage so far below: