66-year-old man dies in Grayson County crash on Route 16

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A 66-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Route 16 about a quarter-mile north of Route 735, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened on June 2 shortly before noon and involved a 2017 Ducati motorcycle and a dump truck.

Investigators have confirmed that the driver of the motorcycle, Jeffrey J. Finkelstein, 66, of Concord, North Carolina, was going north on Route 16 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2020 International dump truck that was going south.

We’re told the driver of the dump truck, Johnathan N. Halsey, 37, of Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, was not injured in the crash. Authorities say he was wearing a seat belt.

Finkelstein, however, had to be flown to Smyth County Community Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to officials. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.